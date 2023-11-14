Finland has accused Russia of encouraging the entry of several irregular migrants into its territory and has announced that it intends to close border crossings along its eastern border, the one it shares with Russian territory. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo spoke of a “conscious” attitude on the part of the Russian government, and added that the migrants may have been accompanied to the border by Russian customs authorities. Orpo also said that his government will take the situation “seriously” and will adopt every useful measure to safeguard the security of its borders.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 60 people entered Finland without visas or passports, i.e. the travel documents needed to enter the country. This is a much higher number than normal: usually fewer than 10 people per week enter Finland irregularly from the Russian border.