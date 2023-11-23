With their children Marina and Pier Silvio. Source: weekly Chi

Fininvest, Eleonora also joins the board of directors

The era of Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi officially begins in Fininvest and its listed subsidiaries. Yesterday, during the board meetings of the holding companies (Holding Italiana Prima, Seconda, Terza and Ottava) and the board of Fininvest, the new statutes have been defined which consolidate the agreements signed after the death of Silvio Berlusconi on 12 June. The children are determined to demonstrate that they can make the inherited companies even bigger and to maintain the control they acquired. Yesterday the Fininvest board of directors, which was held in the headquarters in via Paleocapa in Milan, was chaired by Marinawith all the other councilors and the brothers connected remotely. Among the decisions taken, a five-year lock-up was approved, in which all heirs committed not to sell their holdings. This prohibition of inalienability is the maximum allowed by law and represents a medium-term horizon in which Marina and Pier Silvio intend to further develop both Mondadori and Mfe.



Read also: Fininvest, green light for social agreements. The post-Sylvian empire takes shape

Fininvest’s new statute provides for important changes, including the annual distribution of at least 50% of net profit. A co-sale and carry-over clause has been introduced for minorities, in the event that the majority shareholders, Marina and Pier Silvio, agree to sell the controlling share to a third party. The number of councilors has been extended from 7 to 15, allowing the shareholder with over 21% of the shares, the Holding Italiana Fourteenth of Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi, to appoint three directors and a standing auditor. The board of directors of Mfe-MediaForEurope will today announce the results for the first nine months of 2023, expected to grow despite the difficult context. The synergies with Mediaset Espana and the positive trend of advertising in Italy (grown by 8% in October compared to the previous year, with November continuing to recover) contribute to an optimistic vision. Equita analysts expect revenues of 1.85 billion, with an EBITDA of 216 million and a net profit of 49 million euros.

Pier Silvio, who has been at the helm of Mfe for twenty years, is convinced that he can successfully conclude the German campaign on ProsiebenSat, of which Mfe holds 29% of the capital. The German group shows greater openness towards Mfe, collaborating on technological platforms, although it maintains a capitalization of 1.39 billion, slightly more than Mfe which yesterday capitalized 1.35 billion. The German company reiterated that, at the moment, it has no intention of selling its other online dating activities outside the television sector. Marina and Pier Silvio, over the next five years and until November 30, 2028, will be busy proving that they are worthy heirs of Silvio Berlusconi. Eleonora Berlusconi joins the board of Fininvest, bringing the number of directors to 10. Michele Carpinelli, historical consultant of Silvio Berlusconi, will also be a member of the board.

Subscribe to the newsletter