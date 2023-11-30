Green light from the holding companies that control Fininvest to the statutory changes provided for in the shareholders’ agreements signed by the 5 heirs of Silvio Berlusconi last September 11th. Following this, at midday, the Fininvest meeting was held which, in the extraordinary part, resolved the statutory changes envisaged by the shareholders’ agreement between the 5 brothers, and, in the ordinary part, determined the number of members of the board of directors at 10. The entry into the board of Michele Carpinelli and Eleonora Berlusconi has been confirmed, and they will remain in office until the expiry of the entire board of directors, or until the date of the meeting for the approval of the budget for the year 2023. He was also appointed Standing Auditor the Milanese accountant Roberto Spada, replacing Francesco Giampaolo, who was appointed alternate auditor. At the end of the meeting the board of directors met.