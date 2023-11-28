The systems biometric entry control They have been at the center of controversy since companies were forced to record employees’ hours. Its regulations have been subject to guides, regulations and even laws, which have not stopped changing and complicating since their inception, creating legal uncertainty that can lead to severe fines.

To summarize the latest controversy in four words: if a company uses a fingerprint recognition system to clock in or out, it would be violating the regulations of the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD), and the company could be sanctioned. because Using fingerprint is illegal even when the employee has given consent of use. But, as Audens points out, it has not always been so.

In July 2007, the Supreme Court issued a ruling considering that using fingerprints for time control was not an excessive measure, and the use of this technology was not limited by any regulation. In November 2012, changes were applied to article 20.3 of Royal Legislative Decree 2/2015, indicating that “The employer may adopt the surveillance and control measures he deems most appropriate to verify compliance by the worker with his or her work obligations and duties.” That is, the employer could continue using the workday record fingerprint legally.

In 2016, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was published, and it included fingerprint identification systems and biometric data as a “special category”, differentiating the uses of “identification” and “authentication”. The GDPR says: “However, and in general, biometric data will only be considered a special category of data in cases in which it is subjected to technical processing aimed at biometric identification (one-to-many) and not in the case of biometric verification/authentication (one-to-one).”

This implies that the fingerprint time registration system would verify the identity of a previously registered employee is present, which does not incur the assumptions of identification but rather those of authentication, leaving it outside the “special category”. Therefore, in this case, the fingerprint registration still complies with the doctrine of the Supreme Court and maintains its legality.

In April 2023, the European Data Protection Committee confirmed guidelines that overturned the instructions of the Supreme Court and the Spanish Data Protection Agency. In these guidelines The Authentication and Identification criteria are unified that the AGPD had kept separate, putting both in “special category” for data processing.

Article 12 of this guideline of the European Data Protection Board says: “Although both functions (authentication and identification) are different, both relate to the processing of biometric data related to an identified or identifiable natural person and, therefore , constitute a processing of personal data, and more specifically a processing of special categories of personal information.”

Given this change in criteria between Authentication and Identification, the AGPD has been forced to change its directives and has published a Guide on presence control treatments using biometric systems.

This guide already specifies the “special category” character for this type of use of biometric data, and in its articles IV and V the “necessary” character required by the RGPD is separated from this form of access control and leaves It is clear that it is impossible to exceed the requirement of necessity established to carry out these treatments, even with the consent of the workers. Since these criteria cannot be met, fingerprint or facial recognition is declared prohibited in generalexcept in the few cases included in article 9 of the RGPD (public interest, health, public security, etc.).

With the new interpretation of the AEPD, a fingerprint or facial recognition registration system must be replaced by a person who controls and verifies access or any other system that does not involve the use of your biometric data. Its application is immediate, so Any company that uses this biometric recognition system in 2023 may be sanctioned by the AEPDregardless of whether said system was legal when it was installed.

Image | Pexels (panumas nikhomkhai)