Finetwork called the press to a breakfast this morning to announce its arrival at one million clients. In this press event, its CEO, Óscar Vilda, reviewed the new commercial strategy, the results obtained in the third quarter, its forecasts for next year and other aspects related to the current situation in the sector. Among them, they do not rule out changing their Vodafone network to another operator.

At 9:30 in the morning on Wednesday, November 15, Finetwork received us at the ASTER Space on Gran Vía in Madrid to tell us a little more about their future plans and review the results of the third quarter. Specifically, they have closed the third quarter of the year with 150 million in revenue13% more than in the same period of the previous year or an adjusted EBITDA of 13 million euros, 12% more than in 2022.

The operator has 1,020,000 active services. Of this, 64% correspond to the residential market, 29% to the operator market and 7% to the business market. By product type, 77% of customers are mobile-only while the remaining 23% are fiber optic. Furthermore, in this presentation the operator has boasted of being one of the operators that offers the best customer experience according to the OCU report of October 2023.

“Thanks to our clients, we continue to meet the commercial and financial milestones that we set in the Business Plan defined in June 2023, called “DOUBLE.” Finetwork will continue to focus on the constant improvement of our customers’ experience, both in physical and digital channels, without also ignoring the improvement of the quality of our connectivity, both mobile and internet,” he explained. Oscar VildaCEO of Finetwork.

Leave Vodafone coverage?

Finetwork, which closed October with a record customer acquisition, has exhausted the number in November and intends to finish with 80 stores, has left some phrases that show his clear ambition. “Our ambition is not to let anyone enter the capital,” to which they added that they obtain financing with funds and banks, and that they work with 6 banks in the analysis of the company. Their idea is to finance the company through debt because the level of debt is very low.

On the subject of a possible sale, its CEO, Óscar Vilda, explained that “No one has come to see us to try to buy us. I don’t rule out that it could happen, but right now there is nothing.”. Precisely, there he spoke about the issue of Vodafone, to which he added that “If we were not in Vodafone today, its income would be reduced by 700 million.”

The distribution contract with the red operator ends in 2024 and they recognize that all options are open. “There are other operators who have realized the potential of having us.” They are happy with Vodafone, but do not rule out changing to another operator. We don’t know if it’s a pressure tactic or a real possibility. One of the big problems would be changing the SIM cards of all clients, among other things.

“With Vodafone we have worked under the conditions that exist. What does it depend on if we continue with Vodafone? Most likely the remedies will go to the development of a new network and for that reason, all scenarios are open,” said Óscar Vilda.