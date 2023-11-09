loading…

Looking for ways to provide aid to the Gaza Strip, Western and Arab officials gather in Paris, France. Photo/Illustration

PARIS – Officials from Western and Arab countries, the United Nations and non-governmental organizations gathered in Paris, French to attend a conference on how to provide assistance to civilians in Gaza Strip during Israel’s war with Hamas.

The meeting included discussing proposals for a humanitarian maritime corridor and a floating field hospital.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for a “humanitarian pause” in the war, wants the conference to address growing needs in the besieged Palestinian enclave, including food, water, health supplies, electricity and fuel.

The French president said more than 50 countries were expected to attend, including several European countries, the United States and regional powers such as Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf states. Also present was Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

“The Israeli authorities will not participate in Thursday’s conference,” said the Elysee, the French presidential palace, as quoted by AP, Thursday (9/11/2023).

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the top UN aid official and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross are expected to provide details on the urgent needs in the Gaza Strip.

More than 1.5 million people – or around 70% of Gaza’s population – have fled their homes, and an estimated $1.2 billion is needed to respond to the crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides will present his plan to build a humanitarian sea corridor to Gaza which he said aims to deliver large amounts of humanitarian aid sustainably and safely to the Gaza Strip in the short, medium and long term. The ships will deliver aid from the main port of Limassol in Cyprus, some 410 kilometers away.

French officials said they were also considering evacuating injured people to hospital ships in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gaza. Paris sent a helicopter carrier off the coast of Cyprus and is preparing another helicopter carrier with medical capacity for that purpose.