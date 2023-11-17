What role can financial culture play in supporting individual and collective economic and financial well-being and what challenges await institutions, such as the Bank of Italy, committed to promoting this culture? It is being discussed today during the International Symposium on financial literacy organized by the Bank of Italy in collaboration with the OECD/Infe, with the participation of high-level authorities, experts and academics from all over the world.

The OECD/Infe is an International Network on Financial Education which includes 131 countries with the aim of supporting members in promoting financial education in their jurisdictions, through the design and implementation of national strategies, the definition of training initiatives, the identification of innovative solutions, the monitoring of progress.

The Symposium, opened by the Director General of the Bank of Italy, Federico Luigi Signorini and by Carmine di Noia, Director for Financial and Enterprise Affairs of the OECD, is divided into three sessions.

Financially vulnerable people

In the first session, financial education policies to support financially vulnerable people developed in different countries around the world are compared. But who are the financially vulnerable people? Their characteristics and the causes that can make them so can change from country to country depending on the socio-economic contexts and over time. Migrants, women and young people are traditionally the groups that more than others require attention and policies aimed at promoting not only their financial inclusion but also their ability to independently build and sustain their financial well-being (empowerment).

Starting with the youngest is considered an essential policy, particularly in countries where social hardship is more widespread, also to break vicious circles of poverty. How and when to best reach these segments of the population with effective education and financial inclusion policies will be the questions at the center of the comparison between countries with very different experiences and levels of development. In this session, in fact, those responsible for education and financial inclusion policies from Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Holland and South Africa will discuss.

Financial literacy

In the second session we discuss the main evidence on levels of financial literacy in the world and the implications for financial education strategies. In order to identify policy targets, design strategies and monitor progress, measuring levels of financial literacy, including digital, is essential. Since 2016, the OECD/Infe has been promoting a coordinated exercise in which a growing number of countries participate (around 40 in the 2023 survey) and which represents a standard that the European Commission also referred to in its recent flash survey (Eurobarometer). In this session the speakers will discuss what indications emerge from their respective surveys on the levels of financial literacy, including digital, of the different segments of the population. A point also brought to attention is the diversity of results in countries where the population is older, such as in Italy. Where the population is older, levels of financial literacy may be lower for a variety of reasons (less schooling, less digitalisation, financial behaviors and attitudes different from the rest of the population which are not correctly captured by current financial literacy measures).

The main challenges

But which financial education programs really work, for whom, when and for how long do they produce effects? What are the main challenges that those who carry out financial education must face to reach the final recipients effectively and how can the results be measured against the resources used? These are the questions that are addressed in the last session of the conference. The Bank of Italy, together with the Polytechnic University of Milan, evaluated the effectiveness of the Bank of Italy’s financial education program for schools. The study highlighted that the program is able to raise the level of financial literacy among primary and lower secondary school students, and is particularly effective for students who come from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds. This means that the school, through teachers with adequate training, can help reduce the gaps in young people’s financial skills that can arise from the most diverse family contexts.