After about ten days of negotiations, the two main opposition parties in Taiwan have announced that they will present themselves divided in the presidential elections on January 13th. On November 15, the Kuomintang, the country’s largest conservative party, and the Taiwan People’s Party, the center party and third most voted in the latest 2020 elections, said they would present a single candidate, but after days of negotiations the leaders of the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

The failure of the negotiations came to a definitive end on Thursday evening, during a television debate a few hours before the deadline for the presentation of the candidates: the debate was attended by Hou Yu-ih, candidate of the Kuomintang, and Ko Wen-je, candidate of the People’s Party of Taiwan, as well as the independent candidate Terry Gou, billionaire and founder of Foxconn. During the debate the candidates argued heatedly, accusing each other of not really wanting to collaborate. After about an hour Hou Yu-ih left the debate, and the parties announced that they would each present their own candidate. Also on Thursday evening, Terry Gou announced that he had withdrawn from the election campaign.

A single candidate from the Kuomintang and Taiwan People’s Party seemed to be the only way for the opposition to have any chance of winning the elections. In fact, at the moment the party currently in government, the Democratic Progressive Party, is clearly favored in the elections, having nominated incumbent vice-president Lai Ching-te as a candidate (by law, president Tsai Ing-wen, in office for two terms, cannot run to a third).