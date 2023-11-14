Important news to say the least for Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about a long-awaited game that has been reconfirmed for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it is Braid: Anniversary Edition. And this installment, initially scheduled to arrive on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, in April 2024, was missing from Nintendo Switch. It has now been reconfirmed and will be released on April 30, 2024:

Remember that it is a remastered version of the acclaimed puzzle and platform game, which has improved graphics and new comments from the developer, and that it will arrive on Switch on April 30, 2024. What do you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Switch games in 2023.

