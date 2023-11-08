One of the most in-demand lighting accessories lately now has an IKEA version. And the Swedish firm has finally included in its catalog a LED strip with wireless connectivity that will allow you to illuminate corners with the possibility of having remote control from your phone or with your voice.

Faithful to their nomenclature system, the new product is called ORMANÄSand it is a strip RGB LED with a length of 4 meters, which we can cut as needed in all those areas where the scissors symbol is marked (we do not know exactly the distance of each cutting section). The interesting thing about this new product is that it has wireless connectivity to be able to turn it on remotely, which can be done through a voice assistant such as Siri (or from HomeKit), Alexa or the Google Assistant.

It is also compatible with STYRBAR remote control, from which we can change the intensity and color. The power is received from a transformer, which is included, and which is responsible for powering the LED strip itself and its Zigbee receiver.

And this model will be able to connect with voice and smart home services as long as we have a centralita IKEA Directwhich will be in charge of communicating with Alexa or other assistants with the LED strip.

As always happens with IKEA products, the price is an excellent point to take into account, and on this occasion it was not going to be any less. This RGB LED strip with wireless connectivity with 4 meters in length is priced at 29,99 eurosa figure that is not bad at all, although we must take into account that we can find strips on the market with similar lengths that do not need a bridge and that have an approximate price.

The ORMANÄS LED strip is currently available in the Netherlands, so we will have to wait a little longer until the manufacturer decides to launch them in the rest of the market. This is something that has happened before with other products, as the Netherlands is usually one of the first to receive new IKEA home automation products. We imagine that in a few weeks it should land in Spain.

