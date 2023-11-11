We use Windows 10 every day and you have probably noticed Suggested applications appear, curious facts, tips… If you want to remove ads in Windows 10 you can do it, it is not mandatory to see it and just go to the settings or computer options to solve it. You can change the settings and disable any type of ads. If you are fed up with ads in Windows, you are in luck because we can remove them.

Whether they are suggested applications or if it’s tips on the home screen, You can remove advertising in Windows 10 from the computer settings. It will only take a few minutes and you will end up with annoying messages that we don’t need.

Suggested apps

Can remove suggested apps and eliminate ads in Windows 10. You will usually see that there are suggested applications in the Windows 10 Start Menu, suggestions that you do not have and that it recommends you have. But it can be easily deactivated from the settings so you can no longer see it.

Go to the Windows 10 Start Menu Press the Setting gear in menu

Tap on the “Personalization” option Go to the “Start” option

Here you will see a number of different options:

Show more icons on Home

Show list of apps in the Start menu Show recently added apps Show most used apps Occasionally show suggestions in Start Use Home full screen Show recently opened items in Shortcut Lists or in Start or in the taskbar

Check and uncheck the boxes to activate or deactivate. If you want to eliminate advertising in Windows 10 from suggested applications, disable “Show suggestions occasionally in Start” so that they do not appear on the screen again.

Ads on lock screen

It is also common for us to find ads on the lock screen, Microsoft programs that turn into Windows 10 ads when the computer is locked. It doesn’t have to be annoying and we will barely notice it in some cases but you can deactivate it from settings. Follow these steps:

Go to the Windows start menu Click on the gear icon to access the options Access the Personalization section Tap “Lock screen”

Once in this section you will see the “Background” option along with a drop-down menu. And three options available from which you can choose:

Windows Featured Content Image Presentation

Choose either of the last two options, but do not check “Windows Selected Content.” Choose Image or Slideshow and you will end up with this content when the computer is locked. It’s fast and it won’t take you long.

Other options and tips

Another thing that Windows 10 does is show us advice that, in most cases, we have not asked for. But luckily they can also be uninstalled if you are not interested in knowing how to get more out of your computer or operating system. To do this, follow a few steps:

Go to the Settings section Click on the “System” option Open the “Notifications and actions” section

You will see different options:

Show notifications on the lock screen Show notices and incoming VoIP calls on the lock screen Show me the Windows welcome experience…

Get tips, tricks, and recommendations while using Windows

Get notifications from apps and other senders

Activate or deactivate the one you want. To remove Windows 10 ads and tips from the Start screen, mark the “get tips, tricks, and recommendations while using Windows” section as disabled. This information will no longer appear. If you want to have it again, just repeat the same steps.

Although it is not advertising as such in Windows 10, it is useful disable dynamic blocks or icons from the menu and you can also do it from the start menu. Simply tap on the block you want and follow a few steps:

Tap on the block you want to make disappear Right-click A menu or pop-up window will open Go to the “More…” section A series of options will open Tap on “Disable dynamic icon”