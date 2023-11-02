We tell you about the last stage of the Italian Motorally and Raid TT Championship, which took place in Sardinia and decreed the 2023 champions. We were there too and we also raced here with the Fantic XEF 450 Rally

November 2, 2023

A year really this is nice for the Motorally IMF, which has seen exciting trials (we’ll tell you about them all here) until the splendid closing in Sardinia, in Olbia, for a 3-day race masterfully organized by the Moto Club Insolita Sardegna. I also ran the last stage with my trusted companion, La Fantic XEF 450 Rally rubber Dunlop EN 91.

Sardinia offered an old-fashioned, exciting race for the 250 drivers. Very long specials, like Saturday (70 and 50 km!), with enduro sections alternating with African rally ones. A dream for every enthusiast. And at the Motorally we saw everything: from the big two-cylinder ones to the 125 2-stroke ones, young and senior all sharing the same passion.

Here you find the results of the race and the championshipwhile below I will tell you about my experience in this exciting competition.

Il Perfetto in the company of Antonio Assirelli, coordinator of the Motorally FMI

My chronicle



Friday

After the prologue on Thursday evening in the fettucciuato, here are 311 km with real rally tracks and 70 km of special tests. A beautiful day, ending with fifth place in the category and some long runs in the LPP (Leave Pista Principale). And tomorrow it will be even tougher. 288 km with two special stages of 70 and 50 km. The Fantic Rally XEF 450 is performing great, it just asks for fuel and Dunlop tyres. Special thanks for the assistance to Fantic Racing and Alex Salvini.

Saturday

Joy and disappointment. Joy for a beautiful race, one of the most beautiful rallies ever run: 288 km with 120 special stages!! ️ In the morning rain, wind and cold. Then the sun and the landscape that you can only find in Sardinia. A race with enduro sections alternating with others from fifth to fire with the 450. What a spectacle! Disappointment because in the end, in the Marathon, I went from fourth to ninth due to a 5 minute penalty (due to speeding at note 245). Tomorrow another 180 km of rally with 83 km of special tests. And we try again.

Congratulations to @antonioassirelli, @italianomotorallyraidtt and @insolitasardegna for organizing a simply PERFECT event.

Sunday

An unforgettable three-day rally in Sardinia. About 800 km with almost 300 of special tests ‼️ A titanic undertaking by the excellent organizing moto club (@insolitasardegna) and the @federmoto.it, well done. A race that saw a continuous change of scene. Sun, wind, rain, heat, cold. Enduro plagued and shots that you only see in the Dakar. The right context to elect the 2023 champions. Sardinian star performers were the two Fantic standard-bearers, Alex Salvini and Tommaso Montanari. The Italian title goes to Leonardo Tonelli on GASGAS. The twin-cylinder duel sees the victory of Jacopo Cerutti on Aprilia Tuareg ahead of Alessandro Botturi on Yamaha Ténéré. The Italian title of the newly created gpx category ends up in the hands of the young Abruzzo native Antonio Polidoro again on Ténéré. The Marathon is the prerogative of Giovanni Gritti on the Honda CRF 450 RX Rally. Find the detailed rankings on Motoit. I’ll also tell you about my day. The third stage of the Sardinian trip was very tough. Two special stages for a total of 80 km, which led me to too many vehement errors in navigation. I wanted to make up for the time lost due to yesterday’s penalty, but instead the tension led me to three completely avoidable off-courses. Peace, I will treasure it – I hope – for next year. The Fantic 450 XEF Rally ran perfectly. No problems, just petrol and tyres. The standard Kayabas worked overtime to digest all the stones of Gallura, while the stability on fast speeds never made me regret a light single-cylinder. This Fantic is a great bike, then looked after with a lot of passion by the assistance of @alexsalvini9 See you in 2024!

