The new trailer for The Marvels promises a reality-changing adventure that will alter the course of the MCU in unimaginable ways.

Although the advance sale of The Marvels is not going as expected, it must be recognized that the film studio is doing everything possible in terms of promotion to encourage people to go to the movies. Above all, because they cannot count on the main actresses due to the strike in Hollywood.

So now we have a final trailer that is spectacular, so if this doesn’t convince you to go to the movies, nothing will.

The trailer has a big surprise.

Although much of the film remains an enigma, the new trailer for The Marvels confirms an interesting piece of the puzzle. Tessa Thompson, who dazzled in Thor: Love and Thunder and Avengers: Endgame, returns as Valkyrie in a brief scene in which she provides advice to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in her hour of need. Although she isn’t wearing a battle suit, her appearance could forge a significant bond with Captain Marvel. Something that had been rumored for a long time.

Tessa Thompson Como Valkyrie

The cast includes the talented Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Capitana Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau / Photon), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel), Zawe Ashton (Dar-Benn), Gary Lewis (Emperador Dro’ ge), Seo-Jun Park (Prince Yan), Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir Khan) and the iconic Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury).

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, with a script co-written by Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. Kevin Feige is producing, while Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.

What is it about?

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, has freed her identity from the tyranny of the Kree and confronted the Supreme Intelligence. However, unexpected consequences turn the universe upside down and entrust Carol with a heavy burden. Her mission takes her to an anomalous wormhole connected to a Kree revolutionary group, where her powers intertwine with those of Kamala Khan, the Jersey City superfan known as Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s niece, the astronaut captain. Monica Rambeau. This unlikely trio, united as “the Wonders,” must learn to work together to save the universe. The adventure is about to start.

The Marvels will premiere on November 9, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

The rest of the UCM installments can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.