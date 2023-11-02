The remake of Super Mario RPG is very close to being officially launched on Nintendo Switch and we have already been able to test it in depth to offer you our impressions.

There is no doubt that Nintendo Switch is becoming one of the best consoles of all history. This is not only said by its sales data, which aim to put up a fight against the legendary PlayStation 2, but also by the extensive and varied catalog which he is flaunting even when it seems that he is facing his final blows before giving way to Nintendo Switch 2.

After the successful launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it might seem that everything was written in 2023 regarding the catalog of the hybrid console, although the plumber still had an ace up his sleeve to close a dream cure. And he does it practically as a premiere, because Not everyone was able to try Super Mario RPG back in the day. His arrival represents a unique opportunity and I have already had the opportunity to play his first hours to tell you what it looks like. Spoiler: everything points to new success.

The most unknown Mario also has an aura of triumph

Over the years we have been able to see Mario in many areas. Although platforms are his home, he has also tried his hand at other types of very varied proposals. The most famous plumber in video games has proven that he is able to swim in any waterbut what I did not expect, after not having tried the original proposal, is that developed so freely into a classic turn-based RPG. From the first bars you realize that you are facing something different and with a lot of personality.

That is one of the great virtues of Super Mario RPG, that of being able to perfectly trace all the characteristics of a classic delivery from Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, but without losing the essence that characterizes the series. Those were different times, of course, and here good old Mario has to fulfill his role of rescuing Princess Peach from the clutches of Bowser and another mysterious enemy. From here, he embarks on an adventure loaded with classic elements of the genrewith turn-based combat, equipment for the different members of the group, towns with shops, inns to rest and countless details that adapt to the Mario universe.

The recreation is so accurate that it gives the impression that it is not the only time that Mario has entered into these issues. On a visual level everything breathes that aroma so typical of the Nintendo license, but when it comes to playability things change.. And it is a demanding game even for those who are used to the genre, so you have to pay close attention to attacks, enemy weaknesses, blocks and the opportunities that battles offer to gain the advantage. A magnificent construction that aims to evolve beyond what I have been able to play to date.

A realm of playable possibilities

As a lover of the RPG genre, I am pleasantly surprised with these first steps of the proposal, since it has all the ingredients that can be expected from a role-playing game: a story that, although simple, has its twists, characters with marked personalities and that they contribute to the group and, above all, a great journey to take. This is a Mario game, so don’t expect an overly mature proposal, but more elaborate than usual. There is room for nuances here, the conversations between characters and the development of the plot and the protagonists.

A depth that is also transferred to the playable elements, since not everything can be combat, which I will talk about in depth later. In this way, the Super Mario RPG map is divided into different areas through which you have to advance through different screens. It cannot be said that the level design is wonderful, but perhaps it is a bit early to talk about this until we check the final result of the work in the analysis. Nevertheless, the path is entertaining and full of details.

However, the main element of this type of area, beyond the occasional puzzle related to the classic pipes of the saga – which are abused a bit in these first stages – are the enemies that populate the terrain. They are in charge of provide the necessary experience so that the characters level up to improve your attributes and also the money present in the game, although they can also appear in some chests along the way. Thus, fighting becomes necessary at all times.

With its classic RPG composition, Super Mario RPG features turn-based combat in which several actions can be executed: attack, techniques (skills), use of objects or defend. This last aspect has two possibilities, since the character can adopt a defensive position to block powerful attacks and reduce damage, but there is also the option of pressing the A button at the moment of receiving the hit to completely block the damage, something that generate great dynamism in combat so that you have to always be aware of what is happening and it is not a mechanical process. The constant action of the player is a very important premise and it fulfills it perfectly.

Something similar happens with the attack, since by pressing the aforementioned button at the moment of the hit it can be replicated, so the damage will be much greater than with a normal action. This also happens with some of the exclusive techniques of each characterso it is a very fun and attractive dynamic to face the journey between city and city to achieve the main objective of the story, which I will not reveal to avoid any kind of spoiling.

Most important of all is that it aims to be a very fun game with a good variety of actions between the different characters, about which I will be able to delve deeper into the analysis, since they will surely evolve over the hours. The same happens with the boss battles, which have presented me with some problems, but without being too demanding, so I expect epic fights in the hours to come. What I can say is that I am convinced by what I am seeing and that in the first stages of an RPG is essential.

A graphic aspect that has nothing to envy of today’s games

The years have passed and, of course, Super Mario RPG’s original look needed a facelift. With its remake concept, everything related to the graphic level It has been redone to be able to adapt it to the current times and the result couldn’t be better. The character models are great and have great sharpness and degree of detailso they have nothing to envy of what has been seen in any Mario secondary installment.

Something that is also transferred to the different enemies and, especially, to the environments in which the proposal takes place. In terms of textures, it is a quite acceptable game and it looks pretty, with a very successful use of lighting and that manages to take advantage of a somewhat simple construction of most of its scenarios. Perhaps an effort could have been made here to expand the playable environment a little more, but possibly it would have lost the essence of its release. Regarding appearance, we are faced with a robust game with a certain beauty.

Maybe where it stands out the least is in the animations, especially when it comes to playability, because the cinematics do offer a very interesting result. In pure gameplay, they are something more rocky and undeveloped, in addition to constantly repeating itself, so it cannot be considered a wonder in this sense. Where it does stand out is in the soundtrack, with songs very adapted to the environment and theme of the classic RPGso I’m looking forward to moving forward to discover what it has to offer in the coming stages.

Mario’s great year aims to close with a new success

2023 is being a dream year for Mario and company, since since the film’s premiere in theaters they have not stopped adding great news. If Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell like hotcakes, the arrival of Super Mario Bros. Wonder has brought a colossal freshness to the 2D plumber theme. Now, Everything indicates that this rescue of Super Mario RPG will also follow in that wake from which Nintendo does not seem to want to detach itself during this generation: that of success. To check the final result, you will have to wait a few more days, so I am going to continue delving into his proposal to be able to bring you the analysis more complete when the time comes. We read each other!

