You will almost certainly remember that recently we finally received the first images of the game on Switch and the confusion of its download size and its clarification with its launch update; now we have more news for Hogwarts Legacy fans, especially for those who are looking forward to it its debut on the hybrid console.

Hogwarts Legacy

Specifically, after its first gameplay, Nintendo offered us the first trailer of the game running on Switch. Then we received a comparison with PS5 and now, after knowing that it was less open world on the hybrid console, we have a complete graphical test. He has confirmed the following details:

The framerate points to 30 FPS on Nintendo Switch, although there are prolonged moments in which it drops to 20 FPS in both handheld and television mode. The resolution is 720p, although there are drops to 540p in television mode. In portable mode it runs around 576p with drops to 360p

You can see it in the following video:

Don’t forget that a small team has continued working on the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy, available from November 14. The game for Nintendo Switch was delayed from July 25 to November 14 of this year. The initial release of Hogwarts Legacy officially took place on February 10, 2023 on the first platforms. On Nintendo Switch we finally have it now available.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the Hogwarts Legacy title at this link.

