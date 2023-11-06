Kazushige Nojima, screenwriter of the Final Fantasy saga, has taken to Twitter to ask fans to stop requesting or suggesting that he eliminate or kill some characters from the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Final Fantasy VII It has one of the most memorable moments in the history of video games, a death that left everyone with their mouths open and that marked a before and after. Will we see her in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

The PS5 game continues to reimagine the story of the legendary original title, so there may be a few changes. And it’s time to talk about that, because the scriptwriter of the game and the saga, Kazushige Nojima, is a bit up to speed with some fans.

Final Fantasy VII deaths

Kazushige Nojima has complained on Twitter about fans who keep suggesting ideas about how to get rid of or permanently kill some of the characters in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth…Especially one we all know.

The scriptwriter complained about this and assured that he respects all opinions and appreciates the ideas, but that he builds the characters with a lot of love and that it bothers him that they are throwing suggestions at him all day.

Each character is written with love. You are free to have any opinions or thoughts, but please stop sending me comments like I should delete that character or even kill him. I don’t want to block or mute too much, and I don’t want to block him.

For the moment, leaving aside the most shocking moment of the original game, we already have confirmation that “that character” has cheated death.

On the other hand, a curious piece of information was published today and that is that the creative director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is still wondering, 27 years later, why Sephiroth is so attractive to fans…

On the other hand, it has recently been noted that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5 will have the return of an important unreleased enemy from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. More details about the development? The director started out as a fan of the saga and 80-90% of the team is the same.