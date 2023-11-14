The next Rebirth after Remake already has an age rating that has surprised many, but also raised their curiosity. Which character is going to wear palmetto in the sequel?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrives in 2024 to PS5 after Final Fantasy VII Remake and Intergrade on PS4, PC and Steam Deck, but Square Enix recently had the age rating with curious details.

One of them was seen in a part where “characters impaled with swords” are mentioned, but the text says that the RPG for teenagers has a “great beach body.” Who are you talking about?

He Square Enix game takes up the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake in a PlayStation 5 exclusive like Final Fantasy VII Rebirththis being the 2nd part of a trilogy.

Trailers and many details have already been seen, but this description of the game by ESRB leaves many unknowns. It explains that some women in the game are “designed in revealing outfits” and include “high necklines.”

It is also said to contain “suggestive dialogue” and close-ups of characters’ bodies. In one example, the camera pans to someone – perhaps in this outfit – and says, “Admit it. You’re obviously captivated by my beach body.”

Now, from the way ESRB describes it, it is impossible to know who they are referring to who has – or believes – this great beach body. Bets have already been made on ResetEra, some will be angry if it’s not Barret.

After FF7 Remake, the trailer did not indicate this description by ESRB

“It is an ARPG in which players follow the story of a mercenary (Cloud Strife) on a mission to save the planet from evil. Players explore fantastical landscapes, undertake quests, and fight monsters and soldiers in frenetic hand-to-hand combat.

Characters use swords, staffs, guns, and magic spells to fight monsters and human soldiers; Combat is punctuated by impact sounds, screams of pain, and explosions.

The scenes show more episodes of violence, sometimes with splashes and pools of blood: characters impaled or slashed by swords, sometimes with slow motion effects; an assassin throwing a spinning sword at a target; characters killed by soldiers.

Some female characters are designed in revealing outfits (e.g., plunging necklines); Sometimes there is suggestive dialogue accompanied by close-ups of characters’ bodies or outfits (e.g. ‘Admit it. You’re obviously captivated by my hot beach body.’)

The game contains some alcohol: as Cloud, players can drink a version of moonshine while at a bar; Sometimes scenes show drunk characters slurring their words.

A handful of scenes show characters smoking cigars or hookahs. The words ‘f*****’, c******’ and ‘i******’ appear in the game,” the description reads.

