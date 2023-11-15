Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most anticipated games of 2024. Square Enix has already anticipated that there will be changes and some of them will be to appreciate the “dazzling bodies” of some characters, while apparently keeping one of the iconic scenes that fans have begged not to change.

SPOILER: Below we will talk about information about the remake found thanks to the ESRB registration, including a detail of the main plot that is considered a major spoiler. If you have not played it, we invite you to stop reading.

Little by little we are getting closer to the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and just as Square Enix releases more details, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has done the same and has just given the reasons why the game will be T (suitable for teenagers or older).

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have revealing outfits and plunging necklines

Thanks to the record, we know that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will include suggestive scenes that were not present in the original title. According to the details, the remake will show “revealing outfits“, “plunging necklines“, “suggestive dialogue“accompanied by”camera shots or close-ups” to the body or outfits of the characters.

“Just admit it. You’re obviously captivated by me.” stunning beach body“, is read in one of the dialogues. It is unknown which character makes such a comment, but apparently it will occur in the section of Costa del Sola place in the original title in which the characters are facing the sea.

There will be no need for mods to see characters in bikinis in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

It is important to mention that in the 1997 game both Cloud and the other members of his team live together in a tropical environment, but with the default outfit; that is, not in a bathing suit. Apparently, this will change in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth; especially if we take into account that Square Enix has already fulfilled the fans’ dream of seeing Aerith in a bikini.

The good news ends there for those who enjoy contemplating “dazzling beach bodies”, since the record makes no mention of hotter scenes, although it does anticipate the use of bad words, such as idiot“mine*da” y “p*ndejo“.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will also have violence

Another detail that draws attention in the record is that there is talk of an impalement, we already made it clear that the suggestive theme will not go further than revealing outfits, so here we are talking about the literal meaning, since the ESRB indicates that in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth there will be “characters impaled or cut with swords“.

This may not say much to those outside the series, but those who know the story of the original game know that this is related to a tragic event in the game. The above suggests that at least the plot scene will be present in the remake, something that fans feared would be changed or left out entirely.

