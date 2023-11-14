Final Fantasy VII Rebirth promises to be one of the first surprises of 2024. In addition to continuing the story of Cloud and company, will try to expand the concepts of both the original game and the remake, as well as present other new features. And yes, there will be elements of open world.

Previously, Square Enix’s creative team had said that the goal is for players to have greater freedom to explore the settings and the “vast and multifaceted” world of the role-playing game. Now, with what philosophy did you approach these more open sections?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s open world is inspired by Horizon and The Witcher

During the Paris Games Week 2023 which took place earlier this month, the co-director Naoki Hamaguchi He had an interview with the French media FF Dream and revealed very interesting information. There, he detailed the influences behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s open world.

Specifically, Naoki Hamaguchi explained that the experience with FF XV was very useful, but he detailed that they also turned to see titles from other companies. Thus, he confessed that he was inspired by proposals such as The Witcher by CD Projekt RED and the Horizon saga PlayStationalthough he refrained from elaborating on how those games influenced the design.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have a beautiful map that will offer freedom

“We always see several games that come from home or another place. The experience gained with the open world of Final Fantasy XV served us a lot, but that’s not all, because personally I am a big fan of The Witcher and Horizon. So, we take an example of what worked, but we are considering adding our touch to this game to make it specific to the Final Fantasy VII universe,” commented the director.

The producer Yoshinori Kitase He acknowledged that the developers are very interested in community feedback and assured that they watch social networks, so he encouraged fans to provide their opinions online. Precisely, Naoki Hamaguchi details that the focus on the open world is a response to the reception of the previous installment.

“Final Fantasy VII is a story-driven game. People really like it, but they also wanted to be able to walk around and go wherever they wanted at any time. It is this type of comment that encouraged us to improve freedom of action. Some players liked FF VII Remake, but felt the need to explore. And this will be the case here, with much more freedom,” concluded the Japanese creative.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be one of the most striking releases of 2024

But tell us, do you think it’s a good idea to introduce open world elements? Let us read you in the comments.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. Follow this link to read more news related to it.

