Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releases a video with a summary of the story so far along with new images and data from the PS5 game, such as difficulty settings.

In a very full week for fans of Final Fantasy who are looking forward to the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PlayStation 5, after all the exclusive information that we have brought you when speaking with Naoki Hamaguchi and Yoshinori Kitase, Square Enix publishes a new video.

This is not a trailer Final Fantasy VII Rebirthbut rather a summary of the story of the previous game, Final Fantasy VII Remake, which as you know is the first part of a trilogy based on the 1997 original, but with many freedoms.

In addition to the video, which you can see above, Square Enix has shared new screenshots and details of the PS5 game.

New screenshots of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

This new selection of screenshots shows the serene city of Kalm, the abandoned mythril mines, the Kjata invocation, the combat skills and synchronized actions of different party members, as well as the chocobodresser to customize our Chocobo.

More relevant perhaps is new information about two settings, combat and difficulty. On the one hand, you can choose two levels combat interactivity: an “active” one focused on action, and another “classic” one more focused on decision-making where actions are done automatically, and you will focus on executing commands… like in Xenoblade?

On the other hand, there will be three levels of difficulty at the beginning: easy, normal and proportional (dynamic, in English), which will make The difficulty of the enemies automatically adjusts to oursthat way there will be no grinding: all fights will be a challenge.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will go on sale on February 29, 2024, only on PlayStation 5, for which it has been specifically designed and will take full advantage of its hardware. And be careful, it will arrive on two discs, something that its creators explained to us.