The new and long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PlayStation 5 has difficulty modes, but one of them turns it into a Xenoblade and you can see it in this image.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrives in 2024 to PS5 after Final Fantasy VII Remake and Intergrade on PS4, PC and Steam Deck, but Square Enix is ​​not enough to do it as is and leaves some difficulty modes interesting.

After seeing what might be its Performance and Resolution Modes, it seems that the Japanese developer plans release the game on the current Sony PlayStation console with some other surprise.

If we take a look at the image that we attach just below these lines, we can see how in the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth menu We are shown three levels of difficulty:

In the image you can see that it appears easy, normal and proportional (dynamic, in English), when we focus on the latter we see that it automatically adjusts the enemies’ ability to ours.

That way it’s not worth grinding around the world until that boss falls, all the fights will be a challenge as you can read in the description.

This has some relevance because these two adjustments focused on combat and difficulty break a bit with the rhythm of the franchise. On the one hand, you can choose two levels of combat interactivity.

The trailer did not talk about this, the evolution with FF7 remake is complete

On the other hand, there is the other “classic” one more focused on decision-making, where actions are done automatically and the player focuses on executing commands… like in Xenoblade?

Keep in mind that those responsible have revealed other details to us such as its possible changes or Gold Saucer, but they also explained why saved games cannot be transferred.

In addition to talking about the two albums and clarifying Zack’s role, its director wanted to comment on the issue of echoes without forgetting Costa del Sol or all the content they can include or eliminate.

Its creators told us what it was like to develop the game exclusively for PS5 and what makes Sephiroth so special, adding the video summary of the story.

These were all the news about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth that its creators have revealed to us exclusively.

There are still a few months before we can enjoy Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and the tweak that basically turns it into Xenoblade.