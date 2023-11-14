The description of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth within the age classification system has revealed a traumatic event for all fans of the saga.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released on February 29, 2024 on PS5. The game is postulated as a truly powerful installment that continues what was seen in Final Fantasy VII Remake while reimagining the story of the original game.

Since it is now time to cover a large part of the journey, many are waiting for a certain scene to arrive in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Will THAT moment be unforgettable? Well, one description seems to imply so.

The age rating body ESRB has offered a description of the game that has attracted a lot of attention from fans. This indicates that they will appear “characters impaled with swords”… Those who played the original game may have a certain scene in mind…

Characters use swords, staffs, guns, and magic spells to fight monsters and human soldiers; Combat is highlighted by impact sounds, screams of pain and explosions, the description reads.

The scenes depict more instances of violence, sometimes with splashes or pools of blood: characters impaled or cut with swords, sometimes with slow motion effects; an assassin throwing a spinning sword at a target figure; characters shot by soldiers.

Will we see that moment in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Without a doubt, this is what has caused the most stir among the community. We have been able to speak with the creators of the game about this whole topic. Will there be changes to the most anticipated scene in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Those responsible “answer” the million-dollar question.

And, without going into the path of spoilers, there is a lot of curiosity about how Square Enix depicts one of the most traumatic scenes for many players of the saga. On the other hand, the description provides other details:

Some female characters are designed in revealing outfits (e.g., plunging neckline); Suggestive dialogue sometimes accompanies panning shots/close-ups of characters’ bodies/outfits.

The game contains some alcohol content: as Cloud, players can drink a version of moonshine while at a bar. Scenes sometimes feature drunk characters slurring their words. A handful of scenes depict characters smoking cigars. The words “shit”, “asshole” appear in the game.

On the other hand, it has recently been noted that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5 will have the return of an important unreleased enemy from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. More details about the development? The director started out as a fan of the saga and 80-90% of the team is the same.