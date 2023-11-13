New details emerge about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The construction of its world has been inspired by other great dominators of the sector such as The Witcher 3 and Horizon Forbidden West.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most anticipated games of the imminent 2024. The continuation of Final Fantasy VII Remake arrives on PS5 on February 29 ready to expand its horizons and offer a vast adventure alongside Cloud, Tifa and company.

In recent weeks we have been able to enjoy a few news related to this delivery. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth promises to be truly ambitious and many fans want to continue discovering some of its news and development details.

Luckily, more information has been released thanks to Paris Games Week 2023, where the French media FF Dream was able to ask the game’s co-director Naoki Hamaguchi about it and some of his new features such as the “open world”that you will treasure this new delivery.

Although it will not be a sandbox or open world game as such, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will allow us to enjoy much larger environments and built to be explored exhaustively.

And be careful because the data obtained from the interview is quite interesting. What has Square Enix based on to develop these scenarios for the sequel to the remake? Well, the co-director of this work has set its sights on two great open world games.

Three games have built the world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Although the first thing that Hamaguchi claimed is that Final Fantasy 15 was the game that gave the development team the necessary experience to work in the open world of Rebirth. Let us remember that the approach of this installment also went along those lines.

Returning to the topic of inspirations, the manager assured that to create The game world was based on The Witcher 3 and the Horizon saga. with Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West to establish the world of Rebirth.

Building on these outstanding games is a very positive thing, of course. If you want more details about the game, not long ago a curious piece of information was shared and that is that the creative director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is still wondering, 27 years later, why Sephiroth is so attractive to fans…

On the other hand, it has recently been noted that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5 will have the return of an important unreleased enemy from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. More details about the development? The director started out as a fan of the saga and 80-90% of the team is the same.