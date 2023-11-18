Square Enix begins the countdown to the official launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and does so by addressing a key issue: by the time it is on shelves, almost four years will have passed since Final Fantasy VII Remake arrived on PlayStation. In other words: some will have to rely on memory and, seeing how long it lasts, others are already racing against the clock. Luckily, there are a third solution much simpler.

The most recent trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is actually a very accurate summary of the first of the three parts into which the original classic told has been divided. through the character of Red XIII. A comprehensive review of everything you need to know (or remember) and whose duration is just shy of five minutes. The good thing if brief twice good.

Don’t you defend yourself too well with the language of Shakespeare? No problems: at VidaExtra we update you after the video.

In the trailer as a summary we are shown a fantasy and science fiction world governed by the Shinra megacorporation whose activities have drained the planet’s vital energy. Given this, a group of rebels known as Avalanche exploded an energy reactor escorted by a secretive mercenary named Cloud Strife. One capable of guaranteeing success in the most delicate situations. That was just the beginning of a series of attacks on Shinra.

Being aware of Avalanche’s threat, Shinra begins to make its move. First, he causes a reactor to explode, causing countless victims while he blames the rebels. And if that were not enough, the enormous presence of the perfect Soldier stands in the way of the heroes: Sephiroth, whom Cloud assumed dead, reappears posing a brutal threat.

The enormous swords of Cloud and Sephiroth have always been destined to cross, but this time a singularity occurs: the voices of destiny appear to preserve reality. And that’s when Sephiroth reveals his plan: to break with what is destined to happen. Will it refer to the events of the original Final Fantasy VII? The answer will begin to be given with the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but Square Enix already assures that we will see great surprises.





The recap skips many of the fan-favorite moments, but it gets the job done: ccondense a 30+ hour game into five minutes. Experiencing it with a controller in your hand (or mouse from a PC) is much better, needless to say. And it doesn’t hurt to remember that since its launch, an additional episode was released starring Yuffie, a pizpireta heroine with ninja techniques that will delight fans.

In any case, the story will continue on February 29, 2024date on which Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be available on PS5. The second part of the most ambitious trilogy ever made by Square Enix. And we are not going to deny it, also one of the most anticipated games of 2024. For many, and barring surprise, the most.

