Hironobu Sakaguchi, father of Final Fantasy, has indicated that he is immersed in a new project. The data is scarce, but fans of the saga dream of another JRPG with its lifelong stamp.

That Hironobu Sakaguchi to whom we owe Final Fantasy to see the light of day so many years ago. The saga has grown thanks to this veteran Japanese developer who is now immersed in other projects away from the franchise. Square Enix.

At the end of last year, Hironobu Sakaguchi announced that he was postponing his retirement, confirming that he is already writing a… last game? Nothing has been known until now, at which time the Japanese creative took to Twitter to announce small news.

Sakaguchi took to the renowned social network to comment that he has visited the Ise Jingu Shrine in Mie Prefecture, Japan, with the intention of thank you for the start of your “new project” and to ask for good health during your next physical examination.

Unfortunately, no more details about this game have been shared, but the tone of the message has made fans think that this new project has finally started. It could well be in its early stages of developmentbut it seems to be already underway.

We remember that this is not the first time that it has been mentioned that there is another title in Sakaguchi’s mind. In fact, last 2022 he claimed that he was working on a dark fantasy gameto. Everything indicates that it will be the same project to which it now refers.

The latest from Hironobu Sakaguchi

However, the latter is pure speculation. We will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for us. For now, we can always enjoy the most recent game that has been released under his direction: Fantasy.

The RPG that arrived in two parts on iOS mostly convinced critics. On the other hand, not long ago, Hironobu Sakaguchi spoke about Final Fantasy XVI on PS5. This is still closely linked to the franchise.

The truth is that not long ago, Hironobu Sakaguchi moved Yoshi-P, the director of Final Fantasy 14, to tears with his words. We hope to see you soon with another game under your belt.