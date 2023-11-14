The ESRB rating (our PEGI) of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth suggests that one of the most iconic (and touching) scenes of the game will be reproduced in a very faithful manner also in the remake.

WARNING: as you continue reading, there will be spoilers on the plot of the original Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We advise you to continue only with this awareness.

The classification also includes, among many, disclaimers “impalements and characters pierced by bladed weapons” and, as we already know, the second of the three remakes of Cloud’s adventure will end in the Forgotten Capital, the place that hosts the most infamous event of the game.

We are obviously talking about thekilling of the young flower girl of Midgar, Aerith, by Sephiroth, who will violently pierce her with his sword.

It therefore seems that Square Enix has the intention to reproduce in a sadly faithful manner the scene of his assassination, called by fans as one of the saddest not only in the game released on PSx, but also in the entire franchise.

Are you ready to witness this heartbreaking scene once again? Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth definitely has a release date, on February 29, 2024and its arrival on PS5 will bring with it color, fun, but also sad nostalgia.