Squeezing buttocks today in Haaksbergen and probably also in Hengelo. Because that is where chemical company Nobian is located, which wants to pump up the salt in the Haaksbergen soil. The interests of the salt giant are great. The current salt caverns in Enschede and Hengelo are empty. New salt is needed to continue to exist. Nobian therefore wants to extract 14.5 million tons of salt spread over eight drilling locations. And that is too much, say local residents who fear conditions in Groningen. The floor belongs to the council, which will decide tonight on the future of Haaksbergen and Nobian.