Goodbye Madrid, the new film by filmmaker Diego Corsini has completed filming

The film GOODBYE MADRID, directed by Diego Corsini (Passage of Life, Alone in the City, Only Love) has completed filming and is currently in the post-production process.

The film stars the prestigious Argentine actor Luciano Cáceres (Black Cat, One Hundred Years of Forgiveness, Neon Flesh) and a talented Spanish cast with Javier Godino at the helm (The Secret in Their Eyes, Advantages of Traveling by Train, At the End of the tunnel), along with Fariba Sheikhan (Elite, La Unidad, The covenant), Mónica Solaun, Sara Vega, Ramón Esquinas and the special collaboration of Ingrid Rubio. The film will begin its festival tour and will be released in theaters next year 2024.

Synopsis

Ramiro receives the worst call of his life: despite not having a relationship, he must travel to Madrid to decide on the life or death of his father, who is in a coma. Furious with the situation, he takes an express trip for just one day so that it affects him as little as possible. But the night before the moment in which he must face the difficult decision, he will get to know that absent father through his closest friends and environment. He will go through his usual spaces in the corners of Madrid, and there he will meet a variety of characters who will push him to the limit. As the night plunges him into increasingly intense situations, Ramiro will try to process the distance he always had with his father.

Adiós Madrid is produced by Madco in co-production with Cineworld. Madco Broadcast Services is a company based in Madrid and headquartered in Miami, specialized in the creation and broadcasting of content in the field of entertainment internationally.

With Adiós Madrid he inaugurates his section of fiction and documentary content called Madco Studios, which will be the first film he releases, which will be followed by the numerous projects he has in the pipeline for the future.

Cineworld is an Argentine production company, made up of director Diego Corsini and screenwriter Mariana Cangas. They are currently about to release the film El Sueño de Emma, ​​and are developing the feature films Noches Blancas and The Three Lives of Carlos Slepoy,