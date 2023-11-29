If you are tired of platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+… the truth is that it is time to take a look at the upcoming releases that await you in of the movie. This streaming service has a catalog of auteur and more independent films, so you can find another variety of content that is not available on other platforms.

So you don’t get bored at home in December and you can enjoy more content, Filmin already has the most notable film and series premieres ready for next month. In this way, if you are one of the users of the platform or are thinking about subscribing, quickly take a look at what awaits you for the last month of 2023.

Series premieres for December

Among the new titles that land on this platform for next month, there are different series that are the most notable. Among them, the premiere of the second season of ‘The Newsreader‘. He arrives at the platform December 12thso, from that moment on, you can continue enjoying a season in which you can return to the story of Helen and Dale a year after what happened in the first installment.

Days later, the Decembre 19thpremieres on Filmin’Power Play‘. This first installment was awarded best series at the Cannes Film Festival, and no wonder, as it tells the story of a young activist who in 10 years became the prime minister of Norway.

And on December 26 the first season of the series lands ‘Essex County‘. This title will let you enjoy a nostalgic miniseries based on the graphic novel by Jeff Lemire. In it, you can see the union of different characters in an eccentric agricultural community.

Although they are not the only series premieres that you will be able to enjoy during the next month, but you must keep in mind that Filmin focuses more on movies:

‘The Walk-In’: premiere on December 5. ‘Desenterrats’: premiere on December 22. ‘Lost Women of Art’: premiere on December 29.

New films for Filmin

Now, within the movie premieres, the truth is that you can find a greater variety for the month of December. ‘Echoes of a crime‘, arrives on the streaming platform on the 8th of next month. With this film you can enjoy “an Argentinian Stephen King.” And all because a mystery novel writer receives a visit from a desperate woman after her husband killed her son and now he goes after her.

Another of the most notable premieres is the title ‘Alma Mahler, passion‘. This film premieres at the end of next month, exactly on December 29. With it, you will be able to enjoy the romance between Alma Mahler and Oskar Kokoschka, set in Vienna in 1912.

The good thing is that these are not the only film titles that come to the Filmin streaming platform. So that you can get an idea of ​​the most notable films, here we leave you the rest of the titles that you can enjoy next month:

‘Creature‘: premiere on December 1. ‘The fish tank’: premiere on December 1. ‘Bull’: December 1st. ‘Little big friends’: December 1. ‘Another Body’: premiere on December 8. ‘Opponent’: premiere on December 8. ‘A summer with Fifí’: premiere on December 8. ‘Saw: Spiral’: December 8th. ‘Le Paradis’: premiere on December 15. ‘The girls are fine’: premiere on December 15. ‘Kim’s Video’: December 15. ‘Subtraction’: December 15. ‘Fantastic Machine’: premiere on December 22. ‘Courage’: premiere on December 22. ‘The Cursed Years’: premiere on December 22. ‘The Cursed Years 2’: premiere on December 22. ‘After’: premiere on December 31.