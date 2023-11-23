He European Film Festival continues with its free screenings in honor of the special guest of the International Book Fair (FIL) 2023: the European Union.

Today there are two functions that you can attend free of charge at the FICG Cinematheque of the University of Guadalajara (UDG). The headquarters is located on Avenida Periferoco Manuel Gómez Morin 1695 within the University Cultural Center from EDIT. The sala 5 will be the one destined for these functions.

1

Mediterranean (2021)

Two lifeguards travel to Greece, moved by having seen a photograph of a child drowned on the surface of the Mediterranean waters. Upon arriving in the country they will realize that thousands of people risk immigrating by sea because they do not have money, much less social security.

Director: Marcel Barrena

Country: Spain, Greece

Duration: 109 min.

Gender: Fiction.

2

The Boy on the Bridge (2017)

Socrates is a twelve-year-old boy who likes to spend his days riding the streets of Cyprus on his bicycle. He is also used to being a mischief-maker who plays with fireworks and performs pranks of a different caliber. His idyllic life ends when he notices that the father of his best friend is a violent and abusive individual.

It is based on the book The Land of the Golden Apple by Makis.

Director: Petros Charalambous

Country: Cyprus

Duration: 85 min.

Gender: Fiction.