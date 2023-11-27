He European Film Festival continues with its free screenings in celebration of the guest of honor of the International Book Fair (FIL) 2023: the European Union.

Today, Monday, November 27, there is a special function. This is the classic movie Medea (1969) by the Italian director and poet Pier Paolo Pasolini. The film of the Greek mythological story stars the singer Maria Callas and has the recurring intention of social criticism that used to accompany the stories of this film director.

The screening will be attended by Dacia Marinifriend of Pasolini and author of the book Dear Pier Paolo, so at the end of the film, the memory of this great film director will be celebrated.

The function has no cost and will take place at FICG Film Library from University of Guadalajara (UDG). The headquarters is located on Avenida Periferoco Manuel Gómez Morin 1695 within the UDG University Cultural Center. Remember to go early to be able to get a ticket, since delivery is exclusively in person.

Country: Italy, France, Germany

Duration: 118 min.

Hour: 07:15 PM.

Sala: 5.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions