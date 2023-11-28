Con “Of all the flowers”the most recent album material from Natalia Lafourcade, the singer achieved what good wines achieve; a musical maturation that led her to one of the most important points in her career, and which was demonstrated with the award of “best recording of the year” in the Grammy Latino.

Lafourcade, by hand, has become one of the most important artists in the music scene of Mexico and Latin America. During the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL)Natalia made the official presentation of the book in which she narrates the creative process of this love letter that is her new album, and where explores the birth of music, the conception of its lyrics, and also includes exclusive photographs documenting how “Of all the flowers” was created.

The room was already packed long before the singer’s arrival, whose mere presence was enough to provoke a wave of heated applause. One night before, she appeared at the Telmex Auditorium, where hundreds of people from Guadalajara chanted and cried with her. Natalia Lafourcade confessed herself to be a lover of processes, of construction, of how things come to be.

But the arrival of this text was also a challenge for her. “This book “It allowed me, personally, to dare to do other projects and stop getting so involved.”, he told the audience. In addition, she encouraged her to open herself up to collaboration, situations that can lead to fear, because “you are violating yourself, you show yourself naked.”

“For me it has become very important to be able to listen. My collaborators contribute from their worlds, and they strengthen my world,” said Lafourcade.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was when a child in the audience, named Emiliano, went on stage with Lafourcade, who agreed to be interviewed by him. In a moment full of laughter and applause, Natalia and the little one They hugged in front of the crowd, and he was able to ask her where love had come from or why she had dedicated her life to music. Lafourcade explained that his parents were musicians, and that music has always been in his existence. It is for her a challenge, an inspiration and a method with which she can find herself.

When at the end of the presentation Lafourcade received various gifts from the audience – which he compared to a field of flowers in which he sees his own growth reflected – he asked them to continue creating, to continue painting, composing, writing; making art. “You have to make art of life”he asked, and announced that he is about to release a new book to commemorate the 30 years of his career.

