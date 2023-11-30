The International Book Fair (FIL) enters its last days of activities. Today, Thursday, November 30, 2023, the FIL Forum receives a very special show around Nordic songs of yesteryear.

Sarah Parkman will present part of the technique and vocal tradition of the pastoral female song of northern Europe. This vocal technique was used as a communication tool in the forests of several countries, especially in the matriarchal societies of that region. In these old melodies is the origin of the famous Nordic folk music..

The concert will be based on the album Parkman Eros Agape Philia 2022, although it would not be a surprise if more recent songs from their latest product are performed Funeral Folk (2023). On stage, in addition to his band, Parkman will be accompanied by the singer Tuva Syversten. Both of them, in addition to being great singers, are violinists, so we could expect them to share their studies on this instrument with us.

The concert starts at 9:00 p.m. at the FIL. Hole located at the foot of the building Expo Guadalajaraat the intersection between Av. Mariano Otero and Av. de Las Rosas. The event is free.

OB

