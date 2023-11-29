He FIL. Hole will receive on the day of today Wednesday November 29 to the pianists Francesco Tristan y Rami Khalifé. The duo’s musical journey goes from the Middle Ages to the 21st century, exploring the melodies that have enchanted the West.

The event brought with the support of Luxembourg Ministry of Culture seeks to eclectically combine the classical approach with experimental electronic interest. From the piano we will move on to the synthesizer with dynamic leaps that will surely delight the audience.

The closing concert will have as its main instrument the Irish harpde nuevo with two interpreters: Siobhán Armstrong and Séamus Ó Flatharta. The musical itinerary is a little more traditional than the previous list, since the Irish harpists were concentrated between the Middle Ages and the Baroque, in addition to playing certain traditional melodies.

The appointment is at 9:00 p.m. at the FIL Forum located at the foot of the Expo Guadalajara building, at the intersection between Av. Mariano Otero and Av. de Las Rosas. The event is free.

