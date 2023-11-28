The International Book Fair (FIL) 2023 continues with its free cultural activities. He FIL. Holelocated on the outskirts of the Expo Guadalajarais the venue chosen to show the varied palette of artistic options of the European Union (EU).

Today, Tuesday, November 28, the scheduled show is contemporary dance. The title of the show is In C. Contemporary Dance with Sasha Waltz & Guests. It will be a unique event, since the choreographies were designed for the occasion. In addition, the group will be made up of Mexican dancers.

The music to which the dancers will dance will be the composition In C de Terry Riley. This piece of music has been written, in Satie’s manner, as a score with stage instructions for music. Hence the instrumentalists will be part of the live stage show.

The event is completely free. The FIL Forum is located at the foot of the Expo Guadalajara, at the intersection between Av. Mariano Otero and Av. de Las Rosas. It will start at 9:00 p.m. It will last an hour and a half.

OB

