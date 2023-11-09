In Figo’s eyes, the Indonesian U-17 national team is considered capable of competing with rivals in the 2022 U-17 World Cup.

The Indonesian U-17 national team will play their first match at the 2023 U-17 World Cup against Ecuador. This match will be held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Friday (10/11/2023).

Of course, this match will be special for all the Indonesian U-17 National Team players, including Persija Jakarta midfielder Figo Dennis.

He revealed that the U-17 Indonesian National Team had been preparing for a long time to be able to appear in this big general group football tournament.

According to him, the Indonesian national team has seen a lot of progress and is ready to look at the 2023 U-17 World Cup with a high sense of optimism.

“The team’s preparations from when it was first formed until now, in my opinion there has been a lot of progress. Because this TC has been going on for quite a long time and we have been together for a long time. So I think this is quite good and we are ready to compete in the World Cup,” said Figo Dennis, quoted from the official Persija Jakarta website

Even though the Indonesian U-17 national team is the debut team in the U-17 World Cup, Figo Dennis is confident that his team can get good results.

According to him, the players he will face are the same age as the Indonesian National Team, so there will not be much difference.

“I’m optimistic that we can still fight them because our age group is U-17. I don’t think there’s much difference. So I’m sure that with all my friends, we can face them,” he said.

Only one day left, the Indonesian U-17 National Team will face Ecuador U-17 at the GBT Stadium. Can Bima Sakti’s squad achieve victory in tomorrow’s first match?