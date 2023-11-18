Starting today, November 17, and until November 20 in the Metropolitan Ecological Park of León, Guanajuato, the 2023 edition of the International Balloon Festival (FIG) takes place. which celebrates 22 uninterrupted years and this time coincides with the anniversary of the 200 years of the founding of the state of Guanajuato.

Con 200 balloons, 30 special figures, alternate events, gastronomic pavilion, exhibitions, magical nights and international concerts such as those by Danna Paola, Ozuna and The Chainsmokers, FIGLeón promises to be a success, endorsing its slogan this year: “This is Ours.”

Escandra Salim, director of the festival, in an interview, talks about the amenities of the project. “The State of Guanajuato turns 200 years old and what better way to celebrate than with 200 balloons. “We are closely linked to all the celebrations that happen this month of November, both in León and in the state of Guanajuato.” There will be balloons from 23 countries. “It is a bridge, so people can come to León, we have a hospitable city with all the services and incredible communication routes. We will have daily takeoff of 200 balloons, 30 special figures plus magical nights with concerts world-class that no event of this nature has in its assets.”

“Bella The Bulldog”, “DYNO”, “Jota Ballon”, “Cockoo Mag” and “Tortuga” are some of the special figures that arrive for the first time at FIGLeón and that will captivate those who come to the aerodrome, as well as those who enjoy the free and live broadcast through social networks and the event’s YouTube channel. In fact, Mónica Noguera, Galilea Montijo and Raúl Araiza will be the hosts who will bring the FIGLeón followers the highlights from the official social networks and the website www.figleon.mx.

On this occasion there will be visits from countries such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Luxembourg, Turkey, Italy, Azerbaijan, Korea, Japan and Taiwan, among others. While Baja California will serve as a guest state. In this edition, FIGLeón expects to receive more than 400 thousand people, of which 85% are visitors from other States of the Republic. With an economic impact estimated at 800 million pesos.

“We are considered one of the two most important ballooning events in the world, and we are in León, where the people of Jalisco and the interior of the republic, who are familiar with great events, come to FIGLeón every year,” says Escandra. , who also remembers that this 2023 the 200 years of the founding of the Heroic Military College are being celebrated, so the SEDENA symphony will play. “There really will be great magic of color, fun, music, family entertainment, couples and friends, there are events for all ages,” she concludes.

The VIP ticket gives access to all the amenities and preferential seating at the concerts. COURTESY

AGENDALO

Lineup

Saturday, November 18: Burak Yeter, Timmy Trumpet y The Chainsmokers.

Sunday, November 19: Danna Paola and Ozuna.

Morning ticket from 05:00 to 11:00 in the morning at 280 pesos. You can enjoy the takeoff with more than 200 balloons, alternate events, a gastronomic area and exhibitors. DayPass ticket at 662 pesos. You can come and go as many times as you want to FIG 2023, it includes all the activities of the day, from the takeoff with more than 200 balloons to the stellar concert. The VIP ticket that includes all the amenities and preferential place at the concerts costs 2,850 pesos. Tickets available now at Ticketmaster and OXXO stores (only in León).

