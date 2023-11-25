Them’s Fightin’ Herds It may not be one of the most popular games, but it managed to be a decent offering in the fighting genre, which allowed it to form a formidable player base. Unfortunately, the game has just turned its back on its loyal fans.

In case you don’t know, Them’s Fightin’ Herds is a cartoony animal fighting title that began as a project of crowdfunding and it was finally officially launched in 2020. Since then, the developer Mane6 has worked to comply with development goals during crowdfunding and has released the new content through updates or through the Season 1which is ongoing.

The bad news is that there will be no new content.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Why will development of Them’s Fightin’ Herds come to an end?

You read it right, Mane6 will end development on Them’s Fightin’ Herds after releasing all the content planned for Season 1, precisely after the simultaneous premiere of the DLC characters Nidra y Baihe con version 6.0scheduled for some point in beginning of 2024. Additionally, the content that had been planned as part of Chapter 2 will be released along with this update, precisely the new scenario Restricted Section.

According to the details, there will no longer be development of new features, including story modebut he assured that there will be patches for when needed correct imperfections or errors that break the title.

“He history mode always has been an ambitious feature and one that truly we wanted to implement. “We know how much our fans have been waiting for the story mode chapters and we hope they understand how hard we wanted to work on them and release them,” the studio said without delving into the reason for ceasing development.

Fans are not happy with the end of development of Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Them’s Fightin’ Herds fans feel cheated

This news did not sit well with the community of this fighting game, which they say they are rather scammed.

Following the announcement of the completion of development, all recent reviews are “mostly negative“compared to the”very positive” that I enjoyed on Steam.

The main problem with this announcement is not that the game will no longer receive support after 3 years of its release (which would be acceptable as a post-launch plan for any indie project), the drawback is that as part of the financing campaign a campaign modewhich is why many fans consider this as a fraud.

“With the recent auction and closure of the Mane6 merchandise store, the long wait for the second half of the Season Pass and the drought of updates after the change of distributor, it was very obvious that something was happening behind the scenes and you can see it. Most likely it was not the fault of the developersat least that’s what I want to imagine, but possibly from the new distributor, Modus, and if so, I wish you the best in your future projects; However, as the situation is, I don’t think I can recommend Them’s Fightin’ Herds anymore.. Due to the suspension of development and no doubt the already small player base will be drastically reduced in the coming months and years, I don’t see the game servers lasting long either.“, reads one of the most voted negative reviews on Steam.

In case you missed it: Internet users do not agree with this indie’s nomination for The Game Awards 2023.

What do you think of the Them’s Fightin’ Herds situation? Tell us in the comments.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

Related video: The term that has LOST ALL MEANING

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News