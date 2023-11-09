loading…

Fighting for 10 hours, Israel claims to have succeeded in occupying the Hamas fortress. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Defense Forces Israel (IDF) said that it had secured the main stronghold of the Palestinian militant group Hamas after fighting for 10 hours in northern Gaza.

“Nahal Brigade fighters captured ‘Outpost 17,’ a Hamas military stronghold in western Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement as quoted by Al Arabiya, Thursday (9/11/2023).

During the takeover of the outpost, Israeli fighters waged battle against Hamas and Islamic Jihad residing in the outpost, both above ground and underground in the area.

The IDF said it completed its takeover of the outpost after 10 hours of fighting, during which it eliminated Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters, seized numerous weapons, and discovered tunnels – including one adjacent to a kindergarten and leading to a vast underground route.

“During the takeover of the outpost, Nahal soldiers discovered and collected significant Hamas combat schemes and operational plans,” the IDF added.

A day earlier, the IDF said: “Combat engineers fighting in Gaza destroyed enemy weapons and searched, exposed and blew up tunnels. With the expansion of ground operations in the Gaza Strip, the army is thwarting Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure.”

“As part of ground forces’ activities in the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers are currently working to uncover and destroy Hamas tunnels. Since the start of the fighting, 130 tunnels have been destroyed,” the IDF added.

(ian)