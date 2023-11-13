loading…

Fighting breaks out at al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Israel claims to have killed 21 Hamas militants. Photo/CNN

GAZA TRACK – Fighting broke out at the second major hospital in northern Gaza, al-Quds, which has ceased operations. The Palestinian Red Crescent said the hospital was surrounded by heavy gunfire, and a convoy sent to evacuate patients and staff was unable to reach it.

Reporting from Reuters, Tuesday (11/13/2023), Israel claimed it had killed around 21 Hamas fighters in al-Quds in retaliation after the fighters shot from the hospital entrance.

Israel released footage showing a group of men at the hospital gate, one of whom appeared to be carrying a grenade launcher.

Meanwhile, UN agencies observed a minute’s silence on Monday for the 101 staff members killed so far in Gaza, the largest casualty of humanitarian workers since the UN was founded amid the rubble of the Second World War.

The UN agency UNRWA now hosts around 800,000 people in Gaza, or half of those displaced by the fighting. It said on Monday that its emergency fuel depot in the enclave had finally run dry and could no longer run ambulances, supply hospitals, provide drinking water or pump waste water.

The conflict, which has been going on for more than a month, has polarized the world, with many countries saying that the shocking brutality of Hamas attacks does not justify Israel’s response that has killed so many civilians.

Israel says it must destroy Hamas, and that those responsible for the harm inflicted on civilians are the fighters hiding among them. They rejected demands for a ceasefire, which they said would only prolong suffering if they allowed Hamas to regroup. Washington supports that position even though it says it pressures its allies to protect civilians.

Hundreds of thousands of residents are believed to remain in the northern part of Gaza, even though Israel has ordered them to leave. Israel also regularly bombs the south.