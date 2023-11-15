in collaboration with: Valdès Analysis Laboratory

Laboratorio Valdès, the reference clinical analysis laboratory for the Metropolitan City of Cagliari, has decided to launch a communication campaign to underline the importance of prevention which includes screening aimed at fighting cancer.

Prevention is the most powerful weapon in the fight against cancer and an early diagnosis allows for less aggressive therapies and significantly reduces mortality.

We interviewed Dr. Valdes, communication manager of the Valdès Laboratory.

Dr. Valdes, what is a screening test?

A screening test refers to an examination conducted on a selected segment of the population with the aim of identifying a disease before it shows symptoms.

In particular, oncological screenings serve to identify tumors early when they have not yet shown signs of appearing. The goal is to detect the disease when it is still localized and more easily treatable.

Screening tests must meet some characteristics:

They must be safe and acceptable: the screening test must have a low risk of side effects and be tolerable for the patient. They must be reliable and trustworthy. Early diagnosis must be able to change the course of the disease.

Who should take a screening test?

Screenings are aimed at the age group of the population that can benefit most from early diagnosis. Screening should be performed at regular intervals.

The goal is to perform tests at a rate that does not allow any disease to develop beyond a threshold that would make it difficult to treat.

Can you tell us about breast cancer screening?

Breast cancer is the most common neoplasm in women.

Screening for the early detection of breast cancer is aimed at women aged between 50 and 69 and consists of a mammogram every 2 years.

Mammography is a radiological examination of the breast, which allows for the early identification of breast tumors, as it is able to identify nodules, even small ones, that are not yet perceptible to the touch.

Are there other types of screening recommended for women?

Certainly cervical cancer screening: the Pap test and the papilloma virus test (HPV-DNA test).

The test used so far is the Pap test, offered every 3 years to women aged between 25 and 64.

From the age of 25 to 30, the reference exam is the Pap test to be performed every three years.

Above the age of 30, the papilloma virus test (HPV-DNA test) carried out every 5 years is more cost-effective.

If the HPV test is positive, the woman will have to undergo a Pap test which selects women who have cellular changes and who must undergo colposcopy. However, if the Pap test does not show any significant changes, the woman will repeat the HPV test after one year.

In cases where the PAP test is positive, the cervical cancer screening protocol includes the performance of in-depth tests such as colposcopy. This is an examination which, through the use of a special instrument (the colposcope), allows an enlarged view of the uterine cervix in order to identify the presence of pre-tumour or tumor lesions.

One of the most common neoplasms is colorectal cancer. Are there dedicated screenings?

This is the fecal occult blood test, performed every 2 years in people between 50 and 69 years old.

It consists of the collection (carried out at home) of a small stool sample which will then be analyzed to look for the presence of traces of blood not visible to the naked eye.

If the examination highlights the presence of traces of blood, it is necessary to undergo a detailed examination, namely a colonoscopy. This is because the presence of traces of blood could be an indication of the presence of tumors or polyps which could degenerate in the future.

We thank Dr. Valdès for the interview and renew our invitation to plan a periodic screening program with your doctor to early identify any pathologies whose early diagnosis represents an important advantage in the fight against tumors.

