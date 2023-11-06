The collaboration between the F. Morano Hotel Institute of the Neapolitan town and the Federation was announced today on the occasion of the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the foundation of the Federal Technical Center

On the day of the 65th anniversary of its foundation, the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano opens its doors to the students of the F. Morano Hotel Institute of Caivano, inaugurating an innovative school/work alternation project. The ‘Casa delle Nazionali’ will host a series of fortnightly ‘internships’ at the Centre’s accommodation facility, introducing young people to the hospitality profession in the hotel/tourism sector.

tutor

—

In the next meeting of Luciano Spalletti’s national team, therefore, two new professional figures from the Caivano Institute will be employed, starting with room attendants, and then continuing until February with groups of four young people, of which two room attendants, a cook and a receptionist. The students will be followed by a tutor within the federal structure and will stay at the Coverciano holiday home (with room, board and travel costs borne by the Federation). The collaboration was officially launched today with the visit to the Center of 46 students from Campania, accompanied by the principal Eugenia Carfora. Welcoming them were the general secretary of the FIGC Marco Brunelli and the head of the Italian delegation Gianluigi Buffon.