Denpasar Voice – FIFA praised the quality of the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) grass, which was used for the U-17 World Cup.

Currently, JIS has been chosen as one of the four stadiums used for the U-17 World Cup matches.

Previously, the grass at JIS was in the spotlight, to the point where it was said that it did not comply with the standards set by FIFA.

Quoted from the Suara page, Deputy Chairperson II of PSSI, Ratu Tisha, finally spoke up regarding the many negative comments regarding the grass in the stadium.

According to him, JIS and the other three stadiums have used the standards set by FIFA in selecting grass, so according to him this negative response is not appropriate.

“If it is not feasible, the world’s highest football authority, FIFA, will prohibit its users from holding tournament matches,” he said.

On the other hand, FIFA has also confirmed that the grass in the stadium is suitable for fields in Indonesia.

Reporting from the Antara page, it is said that the quality of the grass chosen for JIS is very good, especially in the midst of the current rainy season.

This has also been conveyed by Alan Ferguson, FIFA Senior Pitch Management, who said that the type of Zoysia grass chosen is suitable for tropical areas such as Indonesia.

Moreover, according to him, the current rainy season will certainly be a challenge in itself, but it seems that up to now the grass still looks good.

So with this, he emphasized that the choice of using Zoysia grass was also very appropriate, which ultimately made it an asset for Indonesian football.

This is what makes FIFA feel satisfied with the results of the hard work of PSSi and the Indonesian Government, in implementing and fulfilling demands for stadium renovations.

“So far the results have been good and the teams that have played matches at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, Jakarta International Stadium, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya and Manahan Stadium in Solo have reported satisfaction with the quality of the stadiums and training grounds,” he said.

It is also important to note that the grass used for JIS is the product of Pelita Harapan University, which uses a special machine to collect it. (*/Dinda)