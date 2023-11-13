Suara.com – FIFA finally built an office in Indonesia, precisely on the 12th Floor of Menara Mandiri II, Sudirman, South Jakarta. This made Vietnamese media, The Thao 247, upset.

The FIFA office in Indonesia has now been inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on Friday (10/11/2023).

At the inauguration of the office, FIFA President Gianni Infantino was present, followed by coach Shin Tae-yong and Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani.

The establishment of the FIFA office in Jakarta also received a negative response from one of the Vietnamese media, The Thao 247.

They feel that FIFA always provides assistance to Indonesia, such as when choosing Indonesia to host the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

“Indonesia has again received assistance and support from FIFA ahead of the match against Vietnam,” wrote TheThao247.vn.

“Indonesia has just made history after being chosen by FIFA to host the U-17 World Cup and taking part in it for the first time. As the tournament progresses, Indonesia is still being given great support from FIFA with the inauguration of its new office in Jakarta,” he added.

They praised FIFA’s steps to establish an office in Jakarta. By having an office in Indonesia, FIFA shows that football in Southeast Asia is recognized.

“FIFA’s decision to establish its headquarters in Indonesia shows the investment of the strongest body in world football in the Southeast Asian country.”

“This step is also part of the FIFA Forward program, a project worth 5.4 million US dollars that will be implemented through partnerships.”

“With the central government to support the development of the Indonesian men’s and women’s national teams of all ages,” he concluded.