Hamas military wing troops blow up an Israeli battle tank during fighting in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas said on Wednesday it had destroyed six battle tanks and two military vehicles Israel in fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas military wing; The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in a statement, said three battle tanks and two Israeli military vehicles were hit by anti-armor shells north of Gaza City.

“Two more tanks were destroyed southwest of Gaza City and another northwest of Beit Lahia city in the northern Gaza Strip,” read a statement from the al-Qassam Brigades, as quoted by Anadolu, Thursday (9/11/2023).

On Tuesday, al-Qassam Brigades said its forces had destroyed eight battle tanks and an Israeli troop transport vehicle. “They also bombarded enemy units entering the Gaza Strip with large-caliber mortars,” the unit said.

There has been no comment from the Israeli military on the statement by Hamas’ military wing.

The major war in Gaza broke out after Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7, named Operation al-Aqsa Storm, killing more than 1,400 people and hundreds of others kidnapped.

Since then Israel’s almost non-stop bombing of Gaza has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, around 40 percent of whom are children. That’s according to calculations by health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Israel then launched a land invasion vowing to eradicate Hamas. Dozens of Israeli soldiers were killed in the ground operation, bringing the total of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 to more than 300.

Previously, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said; “Israel has one target – Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications space.”

Israel’s chief military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel’s combat engineering corps used explosive devices to destroy a network of tunnels built by Hamas that stretched hundreds of kilometers under Gaza.

