Refugees from northern Gaza saw rotting corpses as well as Israeli tanks as they fled heavy fighting in the territory. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Civilians fleeing heavy fighting in northern Gaza described seeing rotting corpses as well as Israeli tanks along designated safe roads.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been telling civilians seeking escape – via social media and leaflets – to use the Salah al-Din road between certain times of the day.

Salah al-Din is the main road through Gaza and the Israeli military has ordered civilians to use it as an evacuation route. The IDF says people will be safer in southern Gaza even if air strikes there continue.

A Palestinian, Ahmed Zeyadah, told a story about his journey to a local journalist who was filming for the BBC. He traveled from his home in the al-Nasr district in the north.

“I’m so tired. We don’t know what to do, we don’t know where to go. Who do we turn to? Who do we say: Come and save us,” he said while holding his toddler son as quoted by the BBC, Thursday ( 11/9/2023).

Before the fighting started, northern Gaza was home to more than a million people.

The city has been heavily bombed and Israeli ground forces are now fighting Hamas there, following the group’s attack on Israel on October 7.

Mahmoud Ghazzaawi left his home in al-Zeitoun, northern Gaza because of the many attacks.

He said he left his house at midday and had been walking for five hours. He also said he didn’t know where to go.

“There are martyrs who were thrown to the ground, may God forgive them,” he said.