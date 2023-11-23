Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary and you will have known that, also in the automotive sector. For example, Hyundai unveiled a special edition of the Ioniq 5 a month ago, which included a thematic start-up generic and of course unique rims that are reminiscent of Mickey Mouse’s ears. If you were already impressed by that, then you should see what Fiat has done with its new Topolino.

Specially for ‘Topolino’

The Italians had five Topolini defaced by Disney artist Giorgio Cavazzano, resulting in these moving coloring books… Except for one, because the beige copy with black sketches is reminiscent of the first appearance of Mickey Mouse in the Steamboat Willie film exactly 95 years ago. However, you will also see a heavily lettered Topolino that draws its inspiration from modern art, a more abstract model with large, bright surfaces, one based on street art and of course a model with more Mickey Mouse heads on it than you can count. The focus on that character is no coincidence, because ‘Mickey Mouse’ is called ‘Topolino’ in Italy — or literally translated: little mouse.

Disney fans who were now hoping to place one of these in their own driveway can shake it just like they did with last month’s “Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinium Edition.” This time, however, it is not because the special edition is reserved for another market, but simply because Fiat will not put this colorful Topolini into production. It concerns five one-offs that Fiat gives to Disney as a gift… But come on, any reason is good enough to view images of the cute Fiat Topolino again.