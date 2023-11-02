The AC Milan ace’s figures compared to last season. Some voices are clearly in decline, others demonstrate how you are trying to put Pioli’s instructions into practice

Marco Pasotto

November 1st – MILAN

Take or leave. That is, accepting, or not, the complete package for better or for worse. Having reached the age of 24 – no, in football you are no longer young – it seems that this is the condition to which Leao forces those who pay his salary. The choice of those who have Portuguese among their members is ultimately just this: carefully evaluate whether the benefits outweigh the risks, and vice versa. Especially in light of a salary that, after the renewal, became quite heavy. Rafa could be contained in just two turns of the hand in the match in Naples. 33rd minute: powerful reverse shot to fiercely close down Di Lorenzo at the edge of the Rossoneri area. 34th minute: useless and ineffective heel near the Campania area. Leao at 24 is perhaps all there is to it: zenith and nadir in the same match, the two sides of the same player.

wisdom

—

The problem is that lately the gloomy face has prevailed. Rafa is not asked to have the numbers of a centre-forward in front of goal, but 3 goals out of a total of 1,000 minutes on the pitch is a miserable haul. The average is terrible, he obviously knows this very well and, equally obviously, he would like to have more impact. This is above all how the furious reaction after Napoli’s substitution is explained, a resounding anger that could have also resulted in something not very edifying if the wise Florenzi had not accompanied him step by step during his angry walk towards Pioli on the sidelines. Then the coach and player clarified, and on the other hand we couldn’t have expected anything different between a coach who knows he’s handling the star of the team, who loves his number 10, and a player who defined Pioli as a second Pope.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

requests

—

The relationship between the two remains absolutely solid and profitable – Rafa has grown a lot with Pioli – and in fact this is not the point. The outburst in Naples is a parenthesis. The problem is that Leao is unable to make an impact as he would like and as much as he would like. The coach asks him to fill the area more, asks him to follow the action at the far post, demands more malice when shooting. But these requests have only been partially implemented. And so comparing the Leao of these first thirteen matches – 10 in the championship, 3 in the Champions League – with that of the first thirteen of last season brings out some food for thought. However, let’s start with the upgrades, with what has improved. Because it’s not always just the middle of the night. The average number of touches in the opponent’s area, for example, is a sign that Pioli’s deliveries have helped in some way: a significant increase in the championship, from 6.7 to 7.2. The percentage of shots on target also increased significantly: from 43% to 73%, a sign that Rafa is looking for it more. The average number of duels won per match also increased, from 3.7 to 5.8. However, with reference to the championship, the overall average of shots per game decreased (from 3.08 to 1.77), the percentage of successful passes (from 80% to 77%), the average of opportunities created (from 2.2 to 2) and that of successful dribbles (from 2.4 to 2.1). However, we have already mentioned the macro-data: a year ago Rafa had 4 goals and 6 assists against the 3 goals and 3 assists of the current season. The bad mood is understandable.

November 1st – 12.27pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED