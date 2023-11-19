It is known as Nokia Melody, or Nokia Tune. The ringtone that Nokia phones have been using since 1994. Billions of people have heard it, but very few know that It is the work of the Spanish composer and guitarist Francisco Tárrega.

Nokia mobile phones were the iPhone or Samsung of the 90s. Almost everyone had one. In 1994 they began using the legendary Nokia ringtone, which you have surely heard before, even if you have not had a Nokia mobile. Is this:

Does it sound familiar to you? If you are over 25 or 30 years old, surely yes. Even now many people continue to use it on their mobile phones.

It is estimated that In the 90s it played 1.8 billion times a dayabout 20,000 times per second.

The Spanish origin of the Nokia ringtone

This is not a melody created by Nokia. It’s not even a modern tune. It is more than 120 years old.

You can listen to it in its original composition, in this TikTok video that has reminded us of it again these days. It sounds right at the end:

These are bars 13-16 of the Gran Vals guitar solo by Spanish guitarist and composer Francisco Tárrega. It was written in 1902, so it’s 121 years old.

Francisco de Asís Tárrega was born in Castellón, in 1852. According to his biography, when he was still a child he fell into a ditch due to his nanny’s carelessness, and damaged his eyesight.

Fearing that he would go blind, his father enrolled him in music classes, so that he could earn a living as a musician, a profession that he could develop even if he was blind.

Tárrega specialized in Spanish guitar, and At the age of 28 he was already giving concerts in Paris and Londonalso performing for Queen Isabel II of Spain.

As a composer he left well-known works, such as Memories of the Alhambra, Lágrima, Capricho Arabe, and Danza Mora.

Near the end of his life, in 1902, he composed Gran Vals, which contains the famous Nokia melody. Here you can listen to the complete composition, really beautiful:

Sometimes we think that technology denies the past, and only looks toward the future. But it’s not always like this.

The Nokia Melody, present in Nokia mobile phones since 1994, is a few bars from the work Gran Vals, by the Spanish composer Francisco Tárrega, composed 121 years ago. Tradition and technology united to achieve a ringtone that is now universal.