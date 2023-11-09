He experienced the years of success, he has Allegri’s trust and he hasn’t betrayed himself now that the absences have given him the starting shirt on a permanent basis: from a wingman he has become a strong point

It’s there but you can’t see it. Even for a long time. But when you see it, it really gets noticed. Daniele Rugani, born in 1994, professional defender. Stamper by nature, central by module. Six feet tall with strength and tenacity, he doesn’t shine for agility or speed, but he has a strong sense of position that allows him to be in the right place at the right time. Experience, continuity of performance, concentration: Rugani naturally has within himself the repertoire that Juve needs. To this Juve, in particular. That he has no crickets or even rings, but that with seriousness and small, decisive steps he proceeds towards horizons unknown to past seasons.